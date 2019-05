Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One person was killed in a shooting in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to Greensboro police Lt. A.C. Price.

The shooting was reported at 7:33 at a gas station at 3220 E. Gate City Blvd.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and the victim has not been identified.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

36.052184 -79.736506