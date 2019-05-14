What you need to know about CBD oil in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Mary Haglund worked for decades as a chef and her body won’t let her forget it.

“I’m 65 and my work has been very physical and I have a lot of pain issues,” Haglund said.

For relief, she finally turned to CBD oil. She said, “I used to take tons of supplements to help these issues and now I’m down to this. It’s pretty amazing.”

Haglund buys CBD oil from Adam Combs, the owner of Camel City Hemp in Winston-Salem.

He sells a variety of CBD products which are made from hemp cannabis. CBD or cannabidiol comes from the cannabis plant. Combs told FOX8 he buys the best possible hemp plants because that’s where it all starts.

“It’s important to ask where was it grown? Is it pesticide free? What is the potency?” Combs said.

THC is the psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces a high feeling. It is not legally allowed in North Carolina. Companies like Camel City Hemp must test their products to make sure THC levels are below 0.3 percent. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill told FOX8 that’s the legal requirement.

“We are selling 100 percent legal hemp cannabis products,” Combs said.

CBD products are treated like supplements or vitamins with very little government regulation. You need to do your own homework before making a purchase.

Ask to see a certificate of analysis. This will show you the CBD and THC levels and any contaminants in the product. Also ask if the lab that performed the analysis meets ISO 17025 standards. If not, that’s a red flag it might not be a reputable manufacturer.

So what about those products? Does CBD actually work? Dr. Henry Dorn says much more research is needed, but early testing points to maybe.

“Unlike THC which is the compound that people associate with getting high, this does not seem to have impact on cognitive function in terms of impairment but may have some positive impact in terms of anxiety relief,” Dorn said.

Dorn said if bought from a reputable manufacturer, CBD is known to be safe.

“For mild systemic disease, mild depression, mild anxiety where they are not at-risk to themselves, I think it’s a reasonable thing to try,” Dorn said.

Trying CBD, for Haglund, led to a feeling of wellness.

“So many good things are happening on many different levels. My energy level, my skin, so many things… it’s awesome!” Haglund said.

She’s not alone. The CBD product industry hit almost $2 billion in sales last year.