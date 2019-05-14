× Wanted Asheboro woman found hiding after police invited to search Reidsville home

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman was arrested Monday after police were invited into a home and found her hiding, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 28, Randolph County deputies responded to a report of larceny by an employee at the Han-Dee Hugo’s at 3525 US 64 East in Asheboro.

The regional manager learned from the company’s home office that a store deposit went missing.

Deputies tried to track down the store manager, Stephanie Lawrence Vossen, 29, of Asheboro, but she allegedly avoided officials and would not return calls.

On Monday, deputies learned that Vossen may have been at a Reidsville address.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office enlisted the help of Reidsville police.

At the home, a person told police that Vossen was not there and invited them to look for her inside.

They found Vossen hiding in another room.

She was arrested and taken to Rockingham County Jail and given a $5,000 secured bond.