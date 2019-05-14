Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in High Point before second crash into nearby underpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A three-vehicle crash in High Point left one person dead, according to High Point police.

At about 7:51 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to a crash just outside White's International Trucks at 1924 Brentwood Street, near the on and off ramp to Interstate 85 Business south.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to High Point police.

The driver of a white SUV was reportedly killed. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash also involved a blue SUV with three people inside and a silver SUV with one person inside. All four of these people were taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed was likely a factor and that the blue SUV may have run a red light.

Another crash was reported less than half a mile away on I-85 Business under the Brentwood Street bridge.

According to High Point police, a woman was driving south on Business 85 when the car crossed into the northbound lanes, up onto the embankment and crashed.

The driver was alert and conscious.

The car appears to have crashed into one of the bridge's support beams.

Brentwood Street was closed from Nathan Hunt Drive past the intersection with Interstate 85 Business. The road has since reopened.