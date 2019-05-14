WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 33-68-61-17-7 (4)

One person airlifted after head-on collision on NC 135 in Rockingham County

Posted 9:01 am, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20AM, May 14, 2019

(Google Maps)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — One person was airlifted after a crash on NC 135, according to Rockingham County Emergency Management.

At about 8:01 a.m., officials responded to the scene by 3279 NC 135 near Carter Dairy Road.

RCEM reports the two vehicles collided head-on.

The crash left NC 135 closed in both directions.

The N.C. Department of Transportation does not expect the scene to clear until about 3 p.m.

