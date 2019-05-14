× New details released in Rockingham County crash that left man with life-threatening injuries

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol has released more information in a Tuesday crash in Rockingham County that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

At 8:15 a.m., a 2006 Ford pickup and a 2002 Dodge pickup collided head-on on N.C. 135 near Daytona Drive.

The driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Anthony Chase Maness, of Madison, traveled left of center, causing the crash, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

Maness was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by AirCare with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to UNC Rockingham Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time what caused Maness to travel left of center but impairment is not suspected.