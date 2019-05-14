× Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Winston-Salem Tuesday night, according to Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened on South Main Street at Lemly Street.

Police said a motorcyclist headed south on Main Street hit a car that was headed north on Main Street and turning left on Lemly Street.

The motorcyclist went airborne and hit the windshield of another car.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

South Main Street is expected to be closed until at least 11:30 p.m. between Silas Creek Parkway and Wright Street while police investigate.

36.063085 -80.238716