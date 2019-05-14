Miracle is looking for her Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miracle is looking for a Forever Family.

She is 12 years old and her favorite things to do are go outside, play basketball , and watch TV.

Miracle's child advocate says she is "very fun to be around. She likes to go and do, you know, so she would really help a family to go out there and do things."

She is also described as bubbly and fun.

"I am intelligent, kind, nice ... My favorite subjects are math, and science, and reading. When I grow up I actually want to be a doctor. Because I actually feel bad for people who get into car accidents and they are getting hurt and I want to help them out."

"I want a mom and a dad. And I want older teenagers, and I want to be the little one; and my trip, the vacation, I want to go is to Paris."