Man taken to hospital in critical condition after wreck in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Burlington Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Burlington police.

At 11:30 a.m., a 2005 Lexus driven by 75-year-old Nathaniel Thomas Harris Jr. was making a right turn onto Edgewood Avenue from South Church Street when the car went left of center and hit a 2012 Infiniti head-on.

The driver and passenger in the Inifiniti sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Harris was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center by EMS for what appeared to be minor injuries at the time. At the hospital he was updated to critical condition.

Harris is at ARMC receiving treatment and is currently in stable condition, the release said.

Alcohol use by Harris is a suspected contributing factor in the crash, according to Burlington police.

