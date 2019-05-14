Man charged with murder after deadly crash in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man has been charged in connection with a Tuesday morning crash in High Point that left one person dead, according to a news release from High Point police.

Emmanuel W. Simeon, 19, of High Point, is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of felony serious injury by motor vehicle, felony death by motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest by motor vehicle causing death, driving while impaired (alcohol), provisional impaired driving offense (under 21), driving while license revoked, speeding and failure to stop at a red light.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Brentwood Street.

A High Point police officer saw a blue SUV, allegedly driven by Simeon, going 55 mph in a 35-mph zone near the intersection of Brentwood Street and East Springfield Road.

The officer tried to the stop the SUV, but the driver sped off and the officer did not try to chase him.

As the SUV came up on the intersection of Brentwood Street and the Business 85 on/off ramps, it was going approximately 100 mph, the release said.

High Point police say Simeon ran a red light and hit two other SUVs and a power pole before stopping.

One of the SUVs allegedly hit by Simeon went down an embankment and into a nearby business parking lot. The driver of that SUV, 42-year-old David T. Hill, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dottie Bailey, Hill's ex-wife, said, "My ex-husband was a good man, an upstanding citizen, and above all a good father. He loved his children. My children have been robbed, their future forever altered by a drunk driver. One senseless act has brought such pain."

Two passengers in the SUV driven by Simeon and the driver of the other SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Simeon suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment while in the custody of High Point police.

After he was released from the hospital, Simeon was booked into the Guilford County Jail in High Point under a $1 million secured bond.