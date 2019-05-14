× Man arrested after multiple shootings at Burlington nail salon and home

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A man accused in multiple shootings at a home and nail salon in Burlington was arrested in High Point, according Burlington police.

Johnny Thach, 55, was wanted on four counts each of injury to real property and firing a firearm inside the city and two counts of firing a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

He was arrested Monday after Burlington officers learned he was in High Point. High Point police helped locate the suspect and arrest him.

Police said the shootings happened at the Pink Nails nail salon at 231 South Graham-Hopedale Road and a home in the 1700 block of North Mebane Street. Nobody was hurt.

The shootings happened mostly between 10 and 11:30 p.m. and may have been witnessed by people in the community, according to police.

The suspect had allegedly been driving a tan 2004 Toyota Sienna van with a North Carolina license plate reading PJH-2223. Officers have still not found the vehicle.

Police have not released a motive in the shootings, but said Thach knew the people involved and crimes were not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.