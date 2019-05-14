× Inmate escapes from North Carolina detention center by jamming door lock

Update: The suspect has been apprehended.

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate staged an escape from the Nash County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office reported Miles escaped a “few moments ago.”

Terrell Gailand Miles, 29, of Rocky Mount, reportedly stuffed materials into a door lock so it wouldn’t lock properly.

The door leads into the exercise yard.

Once through, Miles allegedly “pushed out” the lower part of the fence around the exercise area and got into the perimeter passageway.

From there, he ran and jumped a six-foot fence.

Miles was in jail on charges of aiding and abetting armed robbery, possession of a firearm, misdemeanor larceny, contributing delinquency and reckless driving.

The escaped inmate shaved his head over the weekend, so the sheriff’s office photos of him are not up to date.

Anyone who knows where Miles might be is asked to call (252) 459-1510 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.