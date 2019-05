× Injuries reported after school bus overturns in North Carolina

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A Head Start school bus overturned just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 52 near Quail Ridge Road south of Albemarle in Stanly County, WSOC reports.

Initial reports indicate paramedics are treating 17 patients and one person has been airlifted to a hospital.

Stanly County Schools said it is not one of its buses.

It is unclear how many of the people injured are students.