Guilford school board votes to close Hampton Elementary

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hampton Elementary, one of three Guilford County schools displaced by a tornado last spring, will close at the end of this school year, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

The Guilford County Board of Education voted 6-3 to close the school at a meeting Tuesday night. Board members Byron Gladden, Darlene Garrett and Linda Welborn cast the dissenting votes.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras provided a written report to the school board outlining her reasons for wanting to close the aged school.

Among them: the poor condition of the school prior to the tornado and the damage caused by the tornado. She pointed to the fact that Hampton, which was built in 1964, is adjacent to a former landfill site monitored by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, and to reports showing disturbance of the soil in the area by the tornado.

