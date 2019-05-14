Guilford County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a burglary.

The burglary happened on May 2 at 6:35 p.m. at 737 Gallimore Dairy Road, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

The burglar got into the home by forcing open a rear door, but it is unclear if anything was taken.

Damage to the door and frame was estimated at $600.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office released surveillance video showing the suspected burglar.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

36.063777 -79.978146