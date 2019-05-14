WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 33-68-61-17-7 (4)

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

Posted 4:07 pm, May 14, 2019

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a burglary.

The burglary happened on May 2 at 6:35 p.m. at 737 Gallimore Dairy Road, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

The burglar got into the home by forcing open a rear door, but it is unclear if anything was taken.

Damage to the door and frame was estimated at $600.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office released surveillance video showing the suspected burglar.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

737 Gallimore Dairy Rd, High Point, NC 27265

