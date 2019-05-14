Carolina Hurricanes fall to Boston Bruins in game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes lost to the Boston Bruins 2-1 in game three of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes have dug themselves a deep hole at this point, down three games to none in the series to the Bruins. Carolina would have to win four games in a row against Boston to win the best-of-seven series.

Another win for the Bruins and they will make their 20th appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Bruins last won the cup in 2011.

The Hurricanes got to the conference finals by defeating the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the first round and sweeping the New York Islanders in the second round.

This is the first time the Hurricanes been in the conference finals since the 2008-09 season, when they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Hurricanes and Bruins square off for game four on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Raleigh.