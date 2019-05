Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Three cars were involved a crash near the intersection of South University Parkway and East Russell Avenue Tuesday night, according to officers on the scene.

High Point police said two cars were chasing a third car prior to the wreck.

Officers got reports that shots were being fired from one of the cars.

No one was seriously injured.

There is no word on if anyone was taken into custody.