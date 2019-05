Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in an overnight wreck on Interstate 40 westbound, according the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

At about 1:39 a.m., troopers and deputies responded to the single-vehicle wreck near Harper Road in the Clemmons area.

The road was shut down but has since reopened, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.