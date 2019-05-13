× Winston-Salem student may be charged after handgun found at Northwest Middle School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police will seek charges after a juvenile was found in possession of a handgun at Northwest Middle School, according to police.

On Monday, the school resource officer at NMS learned from school administration that a student had a handgun in a classroom.

The officer found a Ruger handgun in the student’s book bag.

Police say the student did not threaten other students or staff.

Officers intent to seek juvenile criminal charges in this case.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Police say this case is not connected to social media threats made against Reynolds High School. The school system said they found “no validity” in the social media threats.

Just days earlier, another gun was found at a school in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system.

On Wednesday, officers learned that there was a gun at Paisley Magnet School. Police tracked down and took the weapon. The individual in this case may also face charges.