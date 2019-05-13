Winston-Salem State grad surprises girlfriend with proposal after graduation ceremony

Photo Gallery
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem State University graduate got the surprise of a lifetime after the graduation ceremony Friday.
Valarie Gaines and Collin Spratt-Wilks first met in middle school in Charlotte.
Gaines and Spratt-Wilks started dating in 2010 and went to WSSU together.
Following the ceremony, with dozens of their family members there, Spratt-Wilks surprised Gaines by getting down on one knee, opening up a small box and asking her to marry him. She said yes!
Congratulations Valarie and Collin!
