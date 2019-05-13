Winston-Salem man killed in hit-and-run on I-40 west in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed by an oncoming vehicle after a crash on I-40 west, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 1:39 a.m., troopers and deputies responded to the single-vehicle wreck near Harper Road in the Clemmons area.

Troopers report 41-year-old Miguel Aquino, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2002 Chavrolet Van west on I-40 when the van ran off the road to the right.

The driver then got out of the van and was hit by a vehicle headed west on I-40. The vehicle then left the scene.

Aquino was fatally wounded and died at the scene.

Troopers ask anyone with information to contact Highway Patrol at (336) 761-2441.

 

 

 

 

 

