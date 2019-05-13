Suspect sought after 1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are looking for a man driving a green Dodge Challenger who fired gunshots outside of a party in Greensboro Sunday morning.

Tre’vis Hawkins, 22, was killed. Two others were injured but are expected to survive.

The shooter got away, but not before witnesses were able to get a good look at the car.

A security guard from Mill Entertainment Complex was one of those who called police.

The owner of the complex wasn’t there Sunday, but says it didn’t happen on his property.

“We try to do what we do to keep the neighborhood safe for the patrons that come here and downtown Greensboro as usual,” Michael Clark said.

A spokesperson for Greensboro police said they respond to the area for noise violations or disorderly conduct calls, but this is the only shooting in the past few years.

“We're not a trouble place, we haven’t had any issues prior to this and this isn’t even our issue, my security called the police so we got tagged with the incident," Clark said.