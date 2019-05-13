Randolph County girl hit, killed by Jeep while waiting for school bus

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A girl was killed when she was hit by a Jeep in Randolph County Monday morning, according to Highway Patrol.

Just before 7 a.m., a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was headed south on Whites Memorial Road.

Two girls were standing on the side of the road on the 1400 block.

Troopers believe that one of the girls, Ayanna Ja’nae Jimenez Crump, ran into the road where she was hit by the Jeep.

The school bus was about to arrive.

Highway Patrol has not charged the driver, stating that there were no contributing factors and that the driver could not have prevented the collision.

