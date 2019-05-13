Person has life-threatening injuries after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on northbound U.S. 52 near University Parkway.

A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer had stopped in the road because of stopped traffic in front of it.

A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer for an unknown reason.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 31-year-old man from King, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem police are still investigating the crash.

