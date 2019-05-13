Person arrested after pursuit, wreck in Archdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A person was taken into custody after a pursuit and wreck in Archdale, according to Capt. Kevin Walton, with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Johntae Enrique Thompson, 26, of Charlotte, is charged with fleeing to elude arrest, two counts of resisting a public officer, hit-and-run failure to stop for property damage, driving with no license and driving left of center.

On Monday afternoon, deputies saw the suspect cut off another driver on Interstate 85, almost causing an accident.

Deputies tried to pull the suspect over but he refused to stop and exited to Main Street in Archdale, Walton said. The suspect was stopped by traffic backed up at a red light and deputies attempted to arrest him at that time.

The suspect refused to get out of the car and, when traffic cleared, took off again, turning southbound in the northbound lanes of Main Street.

The suspect sideswiped another car, wrecked near the Walmart and Sheetz on Main Street and took off on foot, Walton said.

Deputies chased the suspect on foot and he was taken into custody.