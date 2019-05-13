Paddler pushes to protect the Yadkin River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YADKIN RIVER, N.C. — Chris Phelps’ favorite place is on the river.

“Since I can remember I’ve been swimming in the waters of the Yadkin,” he said. “This river is the most valuable resource we have as human beings and the more people who have access to it the more they appreciate it."

Phelps heads up an organization that protects and promotes the Yadkin River.

“It makes you feel like you are stepping back in time,” he said. “I've traveled all over the country and right here in Davidson County you can get the same setting, same feeling.”

He and others have work to construct a river trail that stretches from Highway 64 to the old historic Wilcox Bridge. It’s called the Daniel Boone Heritage Canoe Trail.

“This 22-mile stretch is undeveloped,” he said. “There is a lot of agriculture land but there is also thousands of acres in the conserve land property.”

While on the river it feels quite removed from civilization.

“It certainly takes your mind off of things,” he said as he paddled upstream in his canoe. “You are on the river's time. This river belongs to everyone.

You can learn more about the Daniel Boone Heritage Canoe Trail by checking out visitlexingtonnc.com.