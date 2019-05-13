× NC 1-year-old shot in head while playing with gun found in parent’s nightstand

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a 1-year-old was accidentally shot Sunday morning while playing inside a Lincolnton home, WSOC reports.

Officials said two children, ages 1 and 3, were playing inside the home on Lightview Lane just before noon when they found a .380 caliber handgun inside their parent’s nightstand.

According to detectives, the child’s father was outside smoking when he heard a loud pop and rushed inside, where he and his wife found the 1-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the bullet grazed the child’s head and they do not believe it went through the skull.

The child was rushed to Atrium Health in Charlotte but investigators have not released their condition.

Deputies have not said if the parents will face any charges.