Mother and son shaken after home invasion in Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- Gibsonville police are investigating a home invasion that took place at the 300 block of Apple Street early Sunday morning.

A mother and young child were inside the home.

Police say someone broke into their house, attempted to rob them at gunpoint and assaulted them.

On Monday, a family member of the victims told FOX8 the mom and son were sleeping when two men came in. One man held them hostage on the couch while the other ransacked the place.

“They had guns pointed to mine and my son's head,” said the victim on a 911 call. “I need police.”

The victim told investigators she doesn’t know who the two men are.

Neighbor Steven Homes said he gave police a statement.

“I knew something was wrong when I heard like a thud,” Homes said. “Then, I heard like a tire squeal.”

Homes said the police quickly arrived and filled the street. He said it was an unusual sight because the area is usually safe.

“Gibsonville is very homely, very friendly,” Homes said.

Homes also said the people who lived at the home where the crime took place were nice and friendly.

“The first thing I thought when I talked to the police officer is that they probably kicked in the wrong door,” Homes said. “I'd like to see whoever did that in this little quiet neighborhood brought to justice.”

The family member FOX8 spoke with said the victims don’t want to come back to the house until they know things are safe and secure.

Anyone with information about the crime or suspects is asked to contact the Gibsonville Police Department at (336) 449-6677.