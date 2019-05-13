× Man charged with hit-and-run after crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been charged after a person was injured in a crash in Burlington Monday, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Jeremy Hughes, 32, of Burlington, is charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while license revoked. Police also said they suspect Hughes was impaired.

The crash was reported at 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of Williamson Street and Wood Avenue.

A 1994 Geo was found crashed and the driver was pinned in. The driver was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police say the Geo was hit by a 2003 Dodge van driven by Hughes, who left the scene after the crash.

Hughes was not injured in the crash.