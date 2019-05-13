× Man arrested after allegedly torturing, killing cats he got on Craigslist

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested in a horrific animal abuse case, possibly putting an end to a months-long string of cat killings, KTVI reports.

Kaine Louzader, 20, faces two counts of animal abuse after telling police he bought cats on Craigslist and then tortured and killed them.

A probable cause statement, obtained by KTVI, states that officials found possibly more than a dozen dead cats and kittens from Jan. 1 to May 9 in the Wild Deer Lane area.

Court documents revealed the graphic details of how the suspect reportedly killed the animals.

The killer strangled the cats and in some cases stomped on the cats’ heads in a bathtub or backyard patio.

Louzader told police he would remove the heads or cut off limbs.

After noticing cuts and scratches on the suspect’s body, police asked Louzader where they came from.

The suspect initially told police they were from an elderly female patient at the hospital where he works.

Louzader later said the scratches were from the cats.