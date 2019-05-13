Kim Berg retires from Guilford County Schools, leaving ‘Jazzy Jumping’ legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Just about everyone has a favorite teacher they remember from their past that encouraged them and taught them lessons beyond the classroom.

For many students at Alamance Elementary School in Guilford County, that teacher is Kim Berg.

For 30 years, the physical education teacher has directed lots of events at the school, both during and after school hours.

One of the groups she led is the Jazzy Jumpers, an American Heart Association Jump Rope Demonstration team.

Students from her past returned to Alamance recently to help Berg celebrate her retirement with one last field day. and a performance by the Jazzy Jumpers.

Berg said, "I'm going to miss it, 'cause I still love it, but after 30 years its time to let somebody new come in."

Berg choked back tears all day as student after student came back to tell her what she meant to them.

Maddi Owen, a former Jazzy Jumper said, "She was always funny. She never failed to make you laugh. She was sweet. She was always there for you when you needed her, and, I mean, she still is. She always had your back. She always encouraged you to do what you can."

Lauren Roach works with Berg now as a teacher at Alamance.

"I wanted to be a PE teacher because of her, and there's no one like her," Roach said. "She's amazing. She's the best teacher. She's outgoing. She's everything that I would love to be."

As she begins to pack up and say good-bye to the life she has known for thirty years, Berg said the trip down memory lane is going to emotional, but well worth it. She said, "This is what God chose me to do."