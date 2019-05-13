× Gun reported at Winston-Salem school; police may press charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers are investigating after a report of a gun at Paisley Magnet School last week, police and school officials confirmed Monday, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The report of a handgun at the school was made on Wednesday at 3:50 p.m., according to a police report.

The school, at 1400 Grant Ave., is for sixth through 10th grade. The age of the student or students involved in the incident has not been released.

According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, a student reported the weapon after seeing it on campus.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesman Brent Campbell said police investigated the information on campus and made home visits, and police confiscated a weapon which WSFCS believes was on campus “at some point.” However, Campbell said he was uncertain where the weapon was taken from.

According to a voicemail sent from Paisley Principal Gary Cone to parents on Friday, police “are pressing charges as the law allows. The individuals involved will also face disciplinary action under school district policy.”

Read more at the Winston-Salem Journal.