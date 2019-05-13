Burlington police searching for suspects after excavator, cars stolen

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A string of vehicle thefts, including an excavator, sparked an investigation in Burlington, according to police.

On Monday, officers to a series of break-ins and thefts on the western side of the city.

Two cars were reported stolen: a dark grey 2004 Toyota Camry, with plates CFS-4519, and a white 2004 Toyota Sienna, with plates XPP-1255. Both are registered in North Carolina.

Police say a Kobel Mini Excavator was also stolen from a work site near the intersection of Boone Station Drive and Saint Marks Church Road.

Officers do not know if the motor vehicle thefts and the excavator theft are connected.

Police reported the break-ins and thefts happened on the 1300 block of Ingle Court, the 7300 and 7400 block of Ethan’s Way and the 1,300 block of Crystal Skye Court.

The victims in these cases left their vehicles unlocked and, in some cases, with the keys still inside the vehicle.

Officers warn the public to remember to “lock it or lose it” to avoid becoming a victim of a similar crime.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.