Big tobacco brands push to raise legal purchase age to 21, Uber valuation goes down after IPO and more

Posted 12:45 pm, May 13, 2019

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a nationwide campaign to raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21, Uber which ended up down after going public and bitcoin which jumped up $1,000 in value.

