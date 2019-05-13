× Asheboro man arrested after Randolph County chase

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces a slew of charges after a chase through Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bobby Ray Wood, 36, of Asheboro, is charged with resisting a public officer, misdemeanor child abuse, assault on a government official/employee, first degree kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving left of center, driving while license revoked, failure to comply, possession of tobacco in a confinement facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in confirmed and two counts of failure to appear on a felony.

He is being held on a $1.943 million secured bond.

The sheriff’s office reports Randleman police arrested Wood on Saturday after a chase.

The Randleman police department also served him with warrants from Guilford County.

Once in the detention center, a search found a smoking device and a light, leading to a more intrusive search that found tobacco, methamphetamine and a schedule II controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the charges of kidnapping, out of Guilford County, and assault on a government official/employee, out of Randleman.