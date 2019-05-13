× 2 juveniles, teacher charged after gun on campus at Paisley Magnet School in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles and a teacher have been charged after a handgun was present on the campus of Paisley Magnet School on at least two occasions, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Sarah Melissa Wilson, 25, of Lexington, is charged with aiding a minor to possess a firearm on educational property.

On May 8, the school resource officer at Paisley began an investigation into an allegation that a video on social media showed a student with a gun at the school on May 7.

The officer confirmed the existence of the video and identified the student.

On May 9, officers recovered the gun, which at the time was in the possession of a second juvenile. That juvenile had also had the gun at Paisley, according to the release.

Authorities sought criminal charges against both juveniles via the Forsyth County Juvenile Justice System.

After further investigation, officers determined that the same gun was at Paisley during the week of April 22.

During that incident, one of the juveniles told a teacher they had a gun. The teacher, Wilson, allowed the gun to be stored in the classroom and let the juvenile retrieve the gun at the end of the school day, the release said.

Wilson voluntarily surrendered to authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department. She is scheduled to appear in court May 30.