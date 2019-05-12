× Silver King, wrestling legend who starred in ‘Nacho Libre’, dies in the ring at 51

LONDON – Wrestling legend Silver King died in the ring Saturday night and a kick may have triggered a heart attack, according to TMZ. He was 51.

King, whose real name is Cesar Barron, was wrestling at the Roundhouse in London when he suffered a heart attacked, collapsed and died.

King was knocked down in the ring three times and then took a kick to the chest, resulting in him dropping to the ground and remaining unresponsive.

London Metro police said the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

King has wrestled on a professional level since 1990, which included being part of the WCW from 1997-2000.

The Mexican wrestler also starred in the 2006 comedy “Nacho Libre” with Jack Black, who posted a Spanish tribute to the star.

“WWE extends its deepest condolences to Silver King’s family, friends and fans,” the WWE said in a statement.