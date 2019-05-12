Second night of 3-day rock music festival at Epicenter cancelled amid severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. – Severe weather cancelled the second night of a three-day rock music festival at the Epicenter, leaving damage to the venue and causing traffic problems for fans.

The Epicenter Festival released a statement Saturday evening that the show is being called off for the night and will resume at 12 p.m. Sunday.

“Please understand that this is a difficult decision and we know how excited each of you were,” the statement said, in part.

The event was expected to draw thousands with performances by the Foo Fighters, Rob Zombie, Machine Gun Kelly and Korn. Judas Priest, The Cult and Tool were expected to perform Saturday night.

Concert-goers were asked to leave amid severe weather Saturday and some told WRAL that they were stuck in traffic for hours.

Thomas Kelly posted a video which appeared to show an outdoor stage blown apart by a gust of wind.

"Just left the Zippo tent," he said. "Minutes later, a gust of wind did this."

One woman said people being asked to leave were unable to access the lockers to get their keys, wallets and IDs.

Ticket information will be emailed to people who bought tickets, according to the Epicenter Festival.

Ticket prices started at $80 for a single-day general admission pass up to $475 for a three-day pass which includes special access to air-conditioned restrooms and entrance lanes.

