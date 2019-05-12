Man with machete accused of attacking 2 hikers on the Appalachian Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man is accused of attacking a man and woman with a machete as the couple hiked the Appalachian Trail.

WSLS reported that the attack happened early Saturday morning in Wythe County near Crawfish Road.

Authorities said the woman escaped the attack-- and walked 6 miles -- injured and bleeding -- before finding other hikers and calling for help. Authorities have not released the condition of the other victim.

This attack is connected to another altercation on the Appalachian Trail last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

In that case, 30-year-old James Jordan was charged with criminal impersonation and drug possession after police said he threatened hikers on the trail in North Carolina and Tennessee.

He was released from jail, put on probation and ordered to pay fines.

The suspect in Saturday’s attack was escorted to a holding cell in Washington County and faces federal charges.

Investigators are still searching the trail and are worried there may be more victims.

An 18-mile stretch between Smyth and Bland counties was closed until Sunday morning.