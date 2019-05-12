× Man recently arrested for allegedly torturing toddler with blowtorch and shock collar has died

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was recently arrested after being accused of torturing a toddler with a torch and shock collar has died.

WEAR reported that 37-year-old Andrew Ross Celaius was found hanging in his jail cell May 1 and died after being taken to a hospital.

His family decided to end his life support after about a week and he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Celaius would allegedly torture his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter after she fell asleep.

Video evidence reportedly showed him burning the girl with a blowtorch, shocking her with a dog collar and throwing a full water bottle at her as she slept.

Celaius also appeared in one video wearing a werewolf mask while tormenting the child, according to Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after Celaius’ girlfriend brought her daughter to the hospital for treatment of what she thought was ringworm. It turned out that she had been abused.