Man accused of robbing gas station in Denton arrested in Archdale

Posted 4:38 pm, May 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:44PM, May 12, 2019

Marty Garrell Cox

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A man accused of robbing a gas station in Denton has been arrested, according to Denton police.

Marty Garrell Cox, 29, of Archdale, faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cox was arrested by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Archdale police at the Days Inn at 10002 S Main St. in Archdale on unrelated charges.

He’s accused of robbing the Denton Fuel Center at 200 West Salisbury St. at about 4 p.m. Friday.

Cox allegedly demanded money with a pistol, took the cash and left. Nobody was hurt.

He was jailed in Randolph County under a $100,000 secured bond on the robbery charge.

The unrelated charges he’s facing include cyber-stalking (threats made by email) and possessing a stolen vehicle.

Denton Fuel Center at 200 West Salisbury St.

