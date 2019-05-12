× Dave & Buster’s opens Monday at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Dave & Buster’s opens Monday at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The restaurant will take up 30,200-square feet on the lower level of the mall, next to the now-shuttered Sears.

Dave & Buster’s mixes more than 11,000 square feet of out-sized arcade-style games with a restaurant and sports bar. The space also features 40 large-screen TVs topped by two 120-inch displays.

It will have 232 employees — most starting out as part time — and nine managers. The workforce includes servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

The business will have dining seating capacity of 386 and an overall capacity of 1,666.

36.069938 -80.301057