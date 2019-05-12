× Alyssa Milano is calling for a sex strike to protest strict abortion laws

Actress Alyssa Milano is calling for a sex strike in response to restrictive abortion laws.

“Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy,” Milano said on Twitter Friday. “JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.”

Milano’s call came a few days after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The legislation says that “no abortion is authorized or shall be performed if the unborn child has been determined to have a human heartbeat.” It includes some exceptions, including if the pregnancy risks the life or poses irreversible physical harm to the pregnant woman.

Milano had staunchly opposed the bill and urged the film and TV industry, which shoots many projects in Georgia, to leave the state if it became law.

Since Kemp signed the “heartbeat bill” at least three production companies have said they would not film in Georgia.

Milano’s call for a sex strike has drawn mixed reaction, with criticism coming from both liberals and conservatives.

Fellow actress Bette Midler shared her support of Milano on Twitter Saturday.

But others said the idea was flawed.

“A shame because again, you are using sex as a weapon, as a way to get what you want,” said Tammy Lawson on Twitter. “I guess your brain wasn’t good enough.”

“Living under the patriarchy has already robbed me of safety, autonomy, opportunities, and trust in our institutions. Now I’m supposed to give up sex, too, and play into the fiction that it is just a bargaining chip/transaction for women,” said Kristi Coulter on Twitter. “Love you, but nope.”