1-year-old shot after children find handgun inside North Carolina home

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – A 1-year-old was shot after two children found a handgun inside their parents’ nightstand at their Lincolnton home.

WSOC reported that the children, ages 1 and 3, were playing inside the home and found the .380 caliber handgun just before 12 p.m. Sunday.

The child’s father was outside smoking when he heard a loud pop and rushed inside to find the child suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Deputies said the bullet grazed the child’s head and they do not believe it went through the skull.

The child has been rushed to Atrium Health in Charlotte. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this point.