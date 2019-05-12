× 1 dead, 2 hurt in Greensboro shooting that police are calling a homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person died and two others were hurt in a Greensboro shooting that police are calling a homicide.

Tre’vis Rashad Hawkins, 22, of Greensboro, died after being taken to the hospital, according to a press release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the Mill Entertainment Complex at 816 S. Elm St. shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday where they found three people with injuries.

The other two victims were taken to the hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect may have been in or driving a green Dodge Challenger. There is no word on a motive or what led up to the shooting.

