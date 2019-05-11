Woman dies after crashing into construction equipment in Greensboro work zone

Posted 10:40 am, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, May 11, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police said a woman in Greensboro died after she drove into a closed construction work zone and crashed into construction equipment.

Stephanie Escobar Scales was pronounced dead by Guilford County emergency workers, according to a press release from Greensboro police.

Police said Scales was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima southbound on I-73 south and entered a closed work zone shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

She then hit a piece of construction equipment, a Diamond Products PC6000, according to police. A construction worker working on the equipment suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigation and have not said why Scales entered the work zone.

