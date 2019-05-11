Winston-Salem police host Easter egg hunt for blind and visually impaired children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem police hosted a beeping Easter egg hunt Saturday for children who are blind or visually impaired.

The members of the hazardous devices unit initiated the beeping Easter egg hunts in 2011 after getting the idea at a conference for bomb technicians.

The hunts allow the visually impaired to participate in a traditional Easter egg hunt.

“We believe that this is a positive way to interact with adults and children of the visually impaired community, not only in Winston-Salem, but all over the State of North Carolina,” police said in a press release.

Police made more than 2,500 beeping eggs. The majority of the eggs have been sent out all over the country so others can participate in this program.

The event in Winston-Salem took place at Reynolda Village.