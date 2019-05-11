Police looking for suspects accused of robbing Greensboro strip club at gunpoint
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a Greensboro strip club at gunpoint early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to Southside Johnny’s at 6400 W. Market St. at about 4 a.m. where authorities said two armed men entered and demanded money.
The suspects allegedly took the cash and left in a dark gray Lexus IS250 car. Nobody was hurt.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
36.075890 -79.913321