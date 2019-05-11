× Police looking for suspects accused of robbing Greensboro strip club at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a Greensboro strip club at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Southside Johnny’s at 6400 W. Market St. at about 4 a.m. where authorities said two armed men entered and demanded money.

The suspects allegedly took the cash and left in a dark gray Lexus IS250 car. Nobody was hurt.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

36.075890 -79.913321