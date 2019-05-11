Police looking for man accused of robbing gas station in Denton

Posted 11:05 am, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, May 11, 2019

DENTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a gas station in Denton on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Denton Fuel Center at 200 West Salisbury St. at about 4 p.m.

The suspect allegedly demanded money with a pistol, took the cash and left. Nobody was hurt.

Police said the suspect was wearing brown boots, blue jeans, a tan button-up shirt and a dark ball cap. He has a star tattoo on his right forearm.

A surveillance image of the suspect is above. Anyone with any information can call Denton police at (336) 859-2164 or 911.

Google Map for coordinates 35.633645 by -80.116199.

Denton Fuel Center, 200 W Salisbury St, Denton, NC 27239

