Police looking for man accused of robbing gas station in Denton

DENTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a gas station in Denton on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Denton Fuel Center at 200 West Salisbury St. at about 4 p.m.

The suspect allegedly demanded money with a pistol, took the cash and left. Nobody was hurt.

Police said the suspect was wearing brown boots, blue jeans, a tan button-up shirt and a dark ball cap. He has a star tattoo on his right forearm.

A surveillance image of the suspect is above. Anyone with any information can call Denton police at (336) 859-2164 or 911.

