× Police looking for driver after hit-and-run leaves man on moped dead in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Winston-Salem that left a man on a moped dead.

Bobby Leeroy Forrester, 34, of Winston-Salem, was headed north in the 4100 block of Ogburn Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at the time.

Police said somebody driving a Mercedes 500, also north on Ogburn Avenue, hit Forrester and left. Forrester died at the scene.

The Mercedes 500 was found abandoned one street away in the 4100 block of Tise Avenue, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

The 4100 block of Ogburn Avenue remains closed and the 4100 block of Tise Avenue was closed for more than six hours.

This is the eighth motor vehicle fatality this year in Winston-Salem, compared to six at this time in 2018.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

36.143620 -80.236325